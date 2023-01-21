AJ Brown fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles WR in Divisional round?

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown put together a fantastic first season with the franchise and will look to keep that rolling into Saturday night’s playoff game against the New York Giants. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR AJ Brown ($7,600)

Brown finished the regular season with 88 receptions for 1,496 yards with 11 touchdowns and exceeded 90 yards in each of his last four games despite Jalen Hurts being held out of half of those contests. Brown is the third-most expensive wide receiver of the weekend in DFS price and will get a matchup with a Giants defense that finished the regular season ranked 14th in passing yards allowed per game (214).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. As we saw down the stretch of the regular season, there is a high floor for what Brown can do on a consistent basis. Targets should come his way in high numbers, and there is potential for an explosion for him. If you want to snag one of the top-of-the-line wide receivers, Brown is certainly a strong option.