Miles Sanders fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles RB in Divisional round?

The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday, Jan. 21. Miles Sanders rushed 11 times for 33 yards in the Eagles’ Week 18 matchup against the Giants, and will have an opportunity to redeem himself with so much more on the line for these teams’ third matchup of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders ($5,700)

Sanders has put together the best rushing campaign of his four-year NFL career — 1,269 yards on 259 carries and 11 touchdowns. The Giants' defense allowed Sanders to go off for his best outing of the 2022-23 season in Week 14. Sanders logged 17 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Eagles aren’t the most trustworthy with how they use their backfield on a given week, this matchup presents a great opportunity for Sanders to dominate on the ground once again. The only caveat: Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott will likely sneak in for the occasional snaps in the offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Sanders has some solid value as the seventh-most expensive RB this weekend. He could be in for a monstrous stat line if the Eagles wind up having a commanding lead in the second half.