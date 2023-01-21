Jalen Hurts fantasy outlook: Start or sit Eagles QB in Divisional round?

Jalen Hurts capped off the 2022-23 campaign with 306 completions for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 165 carries for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 24-year-old MVP candidate finished as the overall QB3 in fantasy football and could be the best option in DFS contests this week, as the Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional round.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ($7,600)

Hurts has been virtually unstoppable throughout his third pro campaign, but he arguably had his two most impressive outings against the Giants. In the Eagles’ Week 14 meeting with their rivals, Hurts completed 21-of-31 passes, and accounted for 294 total yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles' offense is healthy, rested, and ready to defend their home field on Saturday. With star right tackle Lane Johnson returning to the O-line to protect Hurts and the running game, it’s going to be tough for the Giants’ bottom-tier defense to chase the scrambling QB around for four quarters.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Hurts is the third-most expensive QB on the DFS market, behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. This is a perfect time to invest in Hurts. He got his first taste of the NFL postseason last year going head-to-head with Tom Brady. Now, it’s Daniel Jones, and a weak New York defense on the other end of the field. Expect Hurts to deliver.