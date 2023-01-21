Daniel Bellinger fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants TE in Divisional round?

The New York Giants are very unpredictable when it comes to their offense. In most games throughout the 2022-23 season, they leaned primarily on Saquon Barkley’s rushing dominance. That didn’t totally appear to be the case in their 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week. Daniel Jones completed 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns, balancing out the offensive output. While Barkley did record both of the Giants’ rushing touchdowns against the Vikings, it was WR Isaiah Hodgins and TE Daniel Bellinger hauling in the scores through the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger ($DK)

The Giants have been unsuccessful against the Philadelphia Eagles in each of their two meetings this year. In order for them to have a chance against the NFC’s top team and an expectedly hostile crowd, they’ll need a repeat performance from last week’s Wild Card matchup. This could benefit Bellinger, though he was a non-factor in his lone appearance against Philadelphia in the regular season — hauling in just three catches on three targets for 19 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. The Giants aired the football out a ton last week against a much worse defense than what they’re about to encounter in Philadelphia. Bellinger finished last week as the Giants’ fifth-best receiver with only two catches for 17 yards and was lucky to escape with a touchdown from Jones. There are better tight ends available in the Divisional round.