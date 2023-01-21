 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Richie James fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants WR in Divisional round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Richie James ahead of the Giants Divisional matchup against the Eagles in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Derek Hryn
Richie James #80 of the New York Giants in action against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Colts 38-10. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants have a tall task at hand against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round this week. Coming off one of the better passing outings that we’ve seen from the Giants offense — amassing 300 yards and two touchdowns through the air — it’s possible this trend seeps into a potentially high-scoring affair in Philadelphia. Richie James will be atop the list of options to consider in DFS contests.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James ($3,900)

James recorded four catches on six targets for 31 yards in the first playoff start of his career. The 27-year-old wideout found some openings in the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, but it was also on a day when Daniel Jones faced an awful pass defense.

Still, James should continue relishing opportunities, boasting eight targets per game over his last three appearances. He’s priced fairly well as a sleeper in DFS, but it might be more of a risk than reward against a strong Eagles secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit James.

