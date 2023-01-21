Richie James fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants WR in Divisional round?

The New York Giants have a tall task at hand against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Divisional round this week. Coming off one of the better passing outings that we’ve seen from the Giants offense — amassing 300 yards and two touchdowns through the air — it’s possible this trend seeps into a potentially high-scoring affair in Philadelphia. Richie James will be atop the list of options to consider in DFS contests.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Richie James ($3,900)

James recorded four catches on six targets for 31 yards in the first playoff start of his career. The 27-year-old wideout found some openings in the Giants’ 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings last week, but it was also on a day when Daniel Jones faced an awful pass defense.

Still, James should continue relishing opportunities, boasting eight targets per game over his last three appearances. He’s priced fairly well as a sleeper in DFS, but it might be more of a risk than reward against a strong Eagles secondary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit James.