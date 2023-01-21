Isaiah Hodgins fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants WR in Divisional round?

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins put together a breakout performance in last week’s Wild Card round and will look to keep that rolling into a Divisional round matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking in a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins ($4,900)

Hodgins caught 8-of-9 targets that went his way for 105 yards with a touchdown in last week’s 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Hodgins is priced at the 11th-most-expensive wide receiver for the weekend and will face an Eagles defense that ranks first in passing yards allowed per game (179.8).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit. Hodgins is a risky play even at this price, and the likelihood of him replicating last week’s performance is low. The Giants went all out with the passing attack against the Vikings, but running the ball is how you beat the Eagles. If New York goes down early, the gameplan could shift to more passing, but you’re betting on a blowout in that scenario. You can likely find better options given the price.