Saquon Barkley fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants RB in Divisional round?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley will get a road Divisional round matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday night. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup this weekend, here’s an overview of what to think about before locking in your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley ($7,900)

In his first career playoff game, Barkley rushed for 53 yards on nine carries and scored two touchdowns in last week’s 31-24 Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings on the road. He also played a role in the passing game, catching 5-of-6 targets for 56 yards. The Giants clearly had a plan to attack the Vikings through the air, which made sense considering Minnesota’s passing defense is very bad. Barkley is listed as the second-highest-priced running back, just $100 behind Christian McCaffrey.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Barkley is likely to have a much larger workload considering the Eagles rank 24th in the league in opponent yards per rush attempt (4.6). He is worth the price if you plan on going cheaper at other positions with a high-priced running back.