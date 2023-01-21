Daniel Jones fantasy outlook: Start or sit Giants QB in Divisional round?

The divisional round will play host to a longstanding NFC East rivalry: the New York Giants versus the Philadelphia Eagles. For the Giants to pull another upset, they’ll need a standout performance from their top players, especially quarterback Daniel Jones.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones ($5,800)

One of the cheaper quarterbacks in the divisional round, “Danny Dimes” has historically played the Eagles better than one might expect. In five matchups, Jones has delivered five passing touchdowns and another two on the ground. His four total turnovers leave plenty of room for improvement, but half of those were fumbles which tend to occur more randomly.

The last two games arguably represent the best back-to-back performances of his career. Against the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, he threw for over 300 yards and two scores. In his Week 17 outing — the Giants held him out of a meaningless regular-season finale — Jones accounted for four total touchdowns, including two as a runner. He accounted for zero turnovers between the two contests.

The Eagles, of course, present a more difficult challenge. Only seven teams have allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks, and Philly has yielded just two touchdowns to the position (both passing and rushing) over its last two games. With Lincoln Financial Field hosting the game, Jones will endure one of the more inhospitable crowds in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. For managers who didn’t save enough money for a quarterback, Jones does represent a reasonable upside play. He hasn’t played better football at any point in his NFL career, and the Giants will utilize his mobility as much as they can given the matchup. For a low-budget option, he merits consideration.