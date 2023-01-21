Joe Burrow fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bengals QB in Divisional round?

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Divisional round after a close win over the Baltimore Ravens during Wild Card weekend. The 24-17 game was a bit too close for comfort for Bengals fans, but they move onto the next level and face the Buffalo Bills on the road. Should you start Joe Burrow in your DFS lineup this week? Let’s take a look.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow ($6,500)

Burrow has the fourth-highest price point of the starting quarterbacks who remain in the playoffs. Impeded by a weak offensive line, Burrow faces a lot of pressure in the backfield but has shown his ability to maintain composure through sack after sack. Burrow threw for 209 yards and one touchdown in the win, adding a second score on the ground.

This Bills matchup is a very interesting one, after Buffalo allowed a Miami team starting its third-string QB and missing its starting running back to put up 31 points and 220 passing yards. Buffalo was lucky to pull out the win, but the defensive performance was disastrous, which could be good news for Burrow and the Bengals, who haven’t lost a game since October.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Burrow has playoff experience, and while it’s important to keep in mind that he’s starting behind several backups on the O-line and will face a lot of pressure, he is a safe bet to start this weekend. The Bills’ pass defense has not looked particularly impressive in the last few weeks of the season, and Burrow has some of the best receivers in the league on the other end of the ball.