How to handle Trevor Lawrence injury in the 2023 NFL Divisional round

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially listed as questionable for this week’s Divisional round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s got a toe injury.

While that may set off alarm bells for some, this situation is actually a familiar one. Lawrence was listed as questionable with a toe injury last week too. And the week before that. And the week before that, etc. He played in all of those games, and hasn’t missed a date all season. It’s unlikely he’ll miss this week’s game.

The Jaguars and Chiefs play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Fantasy impact: Trevor Lawrence (toe)

The toe issue has been an ongoing thing for Lawrence for awhile now, but it doesn’t seem to be negatively impacting his performance. Despite the questionable designation last week, he still managed to throw for 288 yards and four touchdowns against the Chagers, shaking off a four-pick performance at the same time.

Still, as with any injury, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the news to confirm Lawrence will play. His backup in Jacksonville is CJ Beathard.