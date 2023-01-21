When will Khris Middleton return from injury for Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks SF Khris Middleton has missed time with a knee injury. He picked up the injury when playing the Memphis Grizzlies in mid-December. Middleton was recalled from Milwaukee’s G-league affiliate on Tuesday but has already been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. If he doesn’t rejoin the team on their current road trip, his next possible game would be Wednesday, January 25 at home against the Denver Nuggets.

Khris Middleton injury updates

With injuries mounting throughout the season, Middleton has only been able to play in seven games so far. He has averaged 24.4 minutes, 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game when healthy.

When Middleton has been sidelined, the Bucks have gone with more Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton in their starting lineups. Milwaukee has had tough stretches, but overall, Allen and Connaughton have helped the Bucks' starting lineup not take a step back from missing Middleton.