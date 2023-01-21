When will Lonzo Ball return from injury for Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls have been without PG Lonzo Ball all season. He had surgery to repair a small meniscus tear in his left knee a year ago. Just as it was seeming like Ball could be nearing his season debut, he is experiencing soreness. This likely setback comes at a bad time for the 21-24 Bulls, as they sit in fourth place in the central division.

Lonzo Ball injury updates

Ball said on Monday that there is a possibility that he will be unable to play in the 2022-2023 season. While he has been sidelined, Chicago has deployed a tandem of Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic. The trade deadline is approaching, so if Ball does indeed get shut down for the season, the Bulls could look at bringing in some extra help.

Ball is under contract for another two years in Chicago. He has only played in 35 games for the team while being under contract with the Bulls for two seasons. If Ball is able to shake this discomfort in his knee, he could provide a much-needed spark to the Chicago lineup.