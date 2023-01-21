Best Trevor Lawrence prop bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in 2023 NFL Divisional round

After overcoming a rough start in last week’s Wild Card win with a brilliant performance, the Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are riding some serious momentum coming into Saturday afternoon’s Divisional round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s a look at some of our favorite prop bets for the Jaguars signal caller.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trevor Lawrence prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-135)

Lawrence is coming off a four-touchdown performance last week against the Chargers. But prior to that outing, only threw one score in three games. Playing against the Chiefs, though, he shouldn’t have an issue throwing at least a pair of touchdowns. Kansas City is allowing an average of 1.9 touchdown passes per game, and they gave up 33 passing scores during the regular season, most in the NFL.

Under 1.5 interceptions (+115)

After he threw four picks last week, this one could feel like a stretch, but Lawrence hasn’t exactly been a turnover machine prior to that outing. He threw just two interceptions in nine games prior to last week’s outing, and just eight total during the regular season. He’s getting some help here from a Chiefs defense that had just 11 picks all season.

Over 23.5 pass completions (-125)

Lawrence completed 24 of 47 pass attempts last week despite an awful first half. I would expect there to be a lot of passing in this game, too. He’s helped here by a Chiefs defense that allowed an average of 24 completions per game and a completion percentage close to 66 percent this season.