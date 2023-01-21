Best Patrick Mahomes prop bets for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in 2023 NFL Divisional round

After a bye week to rest up and get ready, the AFC’s No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will kickoff their postseason bid on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It should be a high-scoring affair, which means plenty of interesting prop bets for the Chiefs signal caller. Here are a few we like this week.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patrick Mahomes prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Over 2.5 touchdown passes (-105)

This feels a little riskier than normal with Mahomes, who’s only thrown three scores two times in his last five games. Plus, the Jaguars are giving up an average of just 1.5 touchdowns per game. But playoff Mahomes is a little different. He had at least three passing touchdowns in all three postseason games last year, and in 11 playoff games he’s done it seven times. In his last outing against the Jaguars, back in Week 10, he threw four.

Over 309.5 passing yards (-125)

Mahomes threw for 331 yards in that Week 10 tilt with the Jaguars this season, and he’s had at least 310 passing yards in 10 games this season. Meanwhile, the total for this game is up over 50 points, so if the books think it will be a shootout, we can expect Mahomes to be throwing the ball quite a bit.

Over 0.5 interceptions (+100)

Mahomes threw 12 picks all season, including one against the Jaguars. Even though he’s only had one interception in his last four games, the Jaguars are averaging 0.8 interceptions per game with a total of 14 during the regular season. Expect Mahomes to get picked off once in what should be a high volume passing affair.