Best Saquon Barkley prop bets for Giants vs. Eagles in 2023 NFL Divisional round

After struggling with injuries over the last two seasons, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a career renaissance this season. Rolling up 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, adding another 338 yards through the air for good measure.

The Giants will be leaning on Barkey this week as underdogs in a playoff matchup against their NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff time for that game is Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here are some Barkley prop bets we like this week.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saquon Barkley prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Under 66.5 rushing yards (-110)

In his last outing against the Eagles, Barkley had just 28 yards on the ground in a game where his team was throwing the ball chasing points. The Eagles have been pretty good against the run this year, allowing an average of just over 88 yards per game to opposing running backs. The problem here for Barkley is that we’ll likely see another situation where the Giants just don’t have the luxury of running the ball much.

Race to 20 rushing yards (+170)

Barkley should still see a lot of work early in the game, where he should be able to build up some numbers, even if the opportunities aren’t there later in the game. He’s got the best odds of anyone in this game to be the first to rack up 20 yards on the ground, and we’ll take that bet.

Under 15.5 rushing attempts (-110)

Again, the bet here is that the Giants won’t be able to run the ball as much as they’d like to, thus limiting Barkley’s touches. Barkley carried the ball just nine times last week against the Vikings, and he’s only had 16 or more rushing attempts in two of his last seven games.