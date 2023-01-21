Best Jalen Hurts prop bets for Giants vs. Eagles in 2023 NFL Divisional round

A bye week to cool their heels probably did some good for the Philadelphia Eagles, especially quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was dealing with a shoulder issue as the regular season wrapped up. They’ll begin their playoff run on Saturday night with a Divisional round game against their NFC East rival New York Giants.

Here are a few prop bets we like for Hurts.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jalen Hurts prop bets for NFL Divisional round

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns (+130)

It’s easy to look at this and think we’re underselling Hurts a little bit, but I expect the Eagles to really push their ground game against a Giants defense that allowed 16 rushing touchdowns and an average of 144 rushing yards per game.

First touchdown scorer (+600)

Hurts has 13 rushing touchdowns on the season, including one against the Giants. As far as the game’s first touchdown scorer, he’s done it three times this season. With the Eagles likely to press the running game, it’s not a stretch to think Hurts could be the first to break the goal line in this one.

Under 245.5 passing yards (-115)

Hurts threw for 229 passing yards against the Giants in Week 18, and he had just 217 in their Week 14 game. The Giants defense has been pretty strong against the pass this year, allowing an average of just over 209 yards per game through the air.