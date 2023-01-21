Pick on the total for UCLA-Arizona on January 21

The two teams currently ranked in the AP Poll from the Pac-12 hook up on Saturday when the UCLA Bruins travels to Tucson to play the Arizona Wildcats.

UCLA Bruins (-1, 150.5) vs. Arizona Wildcats

Though Arizona is playing at a rapid tempo, ranking 10th among the 363 Division I teams in possessions per game, they enter Saturday having scored 70 points or fewer in four of their last six games.

The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them against a UCLA that ranks fifth in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, allowing just two teams to score more than 70 points against them.

In Arizona’s eight home games since Thanksgiving, they have allowed more than 70 points just once thanks to forwards Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo combining for 36.3 points, 18.4 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

The duo of Tubelis and Ballo is the only in college basketball in which both players reel in at least nine rebounds each and is a big reason the team ranks fifth nationally in rebound rate.

The Bruins have not allowed more than 66 points in 15 straight games and with Arizona’s improved defense at home, an Arizona team that leads the country in points per game will be locked up in a defensive showcase.

The Play: UCLA vs. Arizona Under 150.5

