Picks, predictions for Miami vs. Duke on Saturday, January 21

The No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) will head north to take on the Duke Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, January 21 at noon ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -6

Over/Under: 147.5

Moneyline: Duke -245, Miami +205

The Hurricanes bring an offense ranked in the top 10 at KenPom to the court for this matchup. With wins over three currently ranked teams on its resume, this Miami team is coming off a win over Syracuse. Shooting 48.1% from the field, they have the best FG percentage in the ACC, led by Isaiah Wong with 16.7 points per game. They struggle somewhat on defense, consistently finding themselves in a size mismatch while defending the ball.

The Blue Devils recently dropped out of the AP top 25 after a loss to Clemson on the road, meaning that they’ve kept their undefeated season at home alive. They’ve struggled on the road in ACC play and hope to stay above .500 as they take on the Canes. Guard Jeremy Roach has missed time with an injury, but the Blue Devils have shined on defense, limiting opponents to just 63.4 points per game.

The Pick: Miami +6

This Miami offense-Duke defense matchup will be the highlight of the game, and while Duke’s defense will bring enough firepower to keep their Cameron win streak alive, Miami’s sharp shooters will keep it within the spread.