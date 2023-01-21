Picks, predictions for Charleston vs. Northeastern on Saturday, January 21

This year’s early Cinderella story, the No. 18 College of Charleston Cougars (20-1, 8-0 CAA) take on the Northeastern Huskies (8-10, 4-3 CAA) in a Colonial Athletic matchup at noon ET on Saturday, January 21. The Cougars currently hold the nation’s longest win streak at 19 in a row. You can watch the game on any streaming device or smart TV, but it’ll cost you a FloHoops subscription.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Charleston vs. Northeastern odds

Spread: Charleston -10

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Charleston -475, Northeastern +380

The Charleston Cougars are this season’s too-early Cinderella story. At the top of the Colonial rankings and with just a single loss to North Carolina on their resume, the Cougars boast wins over Virginia Tech, Richmond, Davidson, and most recently, over a one-win Monmouth team. The Charleston offense is its calling card, averaging 79.7 points per game, the most in their conference. They lead the league in offensive rebounding, as well.

The Huskies are on a two-game winning streak, with recent victories over Stony Brook and Delaware. They average just 66 points per game, but have made major strides since last year’s two-conference-win season, shining from the perimeter.

The Pick: Northeastern +10

Charleston is 11-8-1 vs. the spread this season. While they should be able to take care of this Northeastern team without much trouble a 10-point spread is a big one, especially as Charleston goes on the road for this matchup. Though they were able to finish big, the Cougars were down at the half against one-win Monmouth in their last game. I’ll take the Huskies to cover this one.