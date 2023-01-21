Picks, predictions for TCU vs. Kansas on Saturday, January 21

The No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs (14-4, 3-3 Big XII) will face the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, January 21 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Kansas odds

Spread: Kansas -7

Over/Under: 145.5

Moneyline: Kansas -330, TCU +275

We’ve got a Top 25 matchup on our hands as the Horned Frogs take on the Jayhawks in Lawrence. TCU has lost three of their last four, most recently falling to West Virginia, while Kansas lost to Kansas State in overtime in their latest game — a Wildcats team that TCU crushed. Both teams rank in the top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

These teams bring similar stats to the court. TCU averages 77.3 points per game, compared to Kansas’ 77.2 TCU allows 65.2 points per game to opponents, compared to Kansas’ 66.2. TCU grabs 36.8 rebounds per game, while Kansas grabs 37.6. We’re looking at a fairly even matchup here.

The Pick: Kansas -7

With TCU’s recent struggles in conference play and Kansas having home court advantage as they look to bounce back from their latest loss in OT, the Jayhawks should be able to cover this spread.