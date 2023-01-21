Picks, predictions for UCLA vs. Arizona on Saturday, January 21

The No. 5 UCLA Bruins (17-2, 8-0 Pac-12) will face the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats (16-3, 5-3 Pac-12) at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 21 in a Pac-12 matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UCLA vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -1.5

Over/Under: 148.5

Moneyline: Arizona -125, UCLA +105

This top-15 matchup brings plenty of excitement to the west as the Bruins take on the Wildcats.

Back in November, UCLA lost two games in a row to Baylor and Illinois, and have not lost since. Perfect in conference play, the Bruins are fresh off a win over Arizona State. They were down at the half, but a 44-point second half put them over the top. Arizona recently beat USC, but has lost two of their last four.

The defensive mismatch is something to keep an eye on here. While both teams rank in the top 15 for adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, UCLA’s defense comes in at 5th while Arizona clocks in at 67th.

The Pick: UCLA ML +105

They’re on the road, and the Wildcats will bring everything they have, but UCLA should be able to win this one. They’ve been solid covering the spread on the road this season, and with Arizona’s recent ups and downs and their inability to defend the ball, the Bruins take this one and improve to 9-0 in conference play.