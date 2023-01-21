Picks, predictions for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State on Saturday, January 21

The No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big XII) take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-8, 2-4 Big XII at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. January 21 in a Big 12 matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State odds

Spread: Pick ‘em

Over/Under: 126.5

Moneyline: ISU -110, OKSU -110

The Cyclones’ only conference loss this season was a two-point heartbreaker against Kansas. With wins over ranked Baylor, Texas, and TCU teams, ISU has skyrocketed up the rankings. Ranked eight in the country in points allowed per game at 58.5, the Cyclones have suffocated their opponents. On the other side of the ball, Jalen Holmes, Caleb Grill, and Gabe Kalscheur are all putting up double digits on the scoreboard.

Oklahoma State is fresh off a 72-56 win against Oklahoma after three straight losses to Baylor, Texas, and Kansas State. The Cowboys also bring a strong defense to the floor, allowing just 62.1 points per game to rank 25th in the nation.

Both teams rank in the top 10 for adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, while neither crack the top 70 for adjusted offensive efficiency. However, with such a low total, the under may be a dangerous bet today.

The Pick: ISU -110

ISU has steamrolled much better teams than the Cowboys. While the Oklahoma State defense and home court advantage will keep things close, the Cyclones have won much more challenging matchups than this in recent weeks and should be able to keep rolling on through.