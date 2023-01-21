Picks, predictions for Iowa vs. Ohio State on Saturday, January 21

The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-6, 4-3 B1G) will head to Columbus to face the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-8, 2-5 B1G) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, January 21. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Ohio State -3

Over/Under: 154

Moneyline: Ohio State -150, Iowa +130

Iowa enters this game on a four-game winning streak over Indiana, Rutgers, Michigan, and, most recently, Maryland, against whom they shot 60% from the field. They are fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, putting up 82 points per game.

Ohio State comes in on a five-game losing streak that saw them tumble down the rankings as they fell to Purdue, Minnesota, Maryland, Rutgers, and Nebraska. They bring a high-powered offensive game to the court, but have struggled to contain opponents on defense. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh has been the highlight of their offense this season, averaging 17 points a night.

These two teams meet at very different points in their seasons, but this could be a defining midpoint game for both programs.

The Pick: Over 154

With two high-powered offenses coming into a season-defining game against mediocre defenses on each side of the ball, we can expect a shootout here. Go ahead and take the over in this one.