Picks, predictions for Virginia vs. Wake Forest on Saturday, January 21

The No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) in an ACC matchup on Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia vs. Wake Forest odds

Spread: Virginia -3

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: UVA -155, Wake Forest +135

The Cavaliers continued on a four-game win streak after a victory over Virginia Tech. Their scoring defense ranks 11th in the nation, allowing just 59.9 points per game, while scoring an average of 70 per night, led by senior guard Armaan Franklin.

The Demon Deacons have also hit their stride and won four straight, pulling off a huge upset over Clemson in their latest game. They put up 77.9 points per game, ranking 51st in the nation and 31st in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. Their defense leaves plenty to be desired, allowing 72.1 points per night.

The Pick: Wake Forest +3

Both teams are on quite the hot streak, but this game may mean more to the unranked Deacs playing in front of a home crowd than it does to top-10 Virginia. After upsetting Clemson, Wake Forest is coming in confident, and despite UVA’s tough defensive presence, they should be able to keep it close on Saturday afternoon.