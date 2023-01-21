Picks, predictions for Texas A&M vs. Kentucky on Saturday, January 21

The Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats face off on Saturday, January 21 in an SEC matchup. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky odds

Spread: Kentucky -5

Over/Under: 136

Moneyline: Kentucky -205, Texas A&M +175

The Aggies enter on a seven-game winning streak. At second place in the SEC with a perfect conference record, A&M ranks 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. They’ve grabbed wins over LSU, South Carolina, Missouri, and Florida.

The Wildcats have gotten back on their feet in recent games after a tough start to conference play. Wins over Tennessee and Georgia in their last two games have boosted their SEC resume, though they still have to climb back from losses to South Carolina, Alabama, and Mizzou. Led by Oscar Tshiebwe, the Cats are ranked 23rd in adjusted offensive efficiency by KenPom.

The Pick: TAMU +5

While Kentucky is probably the stronger team, they’re still finding a balance this season, while A&M is hitting their stride and has won seven in a row. While the Wildcats can find a way to pull this one out, A&M’s solid offense and momentum should help them cover this spread. Kentucky is just 1-7-1 ATS at home this season.