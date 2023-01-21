Picks, predictions for Baylor vs. Oklahoma on Saturday, January 21

The No. 21 Baylor Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big XII) take on the Oklahoma Sooners (11-7, 2-4 Big XII) in a Big 12 matchup on Saturday, January 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Baylor vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Baylor -2

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Baylor -130, Oklahoma +110

The Baylor Bears are on a three-game winning streak in conference play after dropping three in a row to start in the Big 12. They bring a high-powered scoring offense to the court, averaging 80.6 points per game (26th in the nation), though their defense leaves something to be desired. The Bears are led by guard Keyonte George with 17.7 points per game.

The Sooners had a bad loss to in-state rival Oklahoma State in their latest game, marking their fourth loss in six games. The offense is putting up just 68.5 points per night despite shooting 48.9% from the field. However, they are redeemed by their defense, which allows just 63.9 points to opponents, ranked 45th in the nation.

The Pick: Oklahoma +2

The Sooners have had their ups and downs this season, but as their defense meets the Baylor offense in Norman, they have a huge chance to grab a signature win for the season. If they are able to slow down the Bears’ offense and continue shooting around 50% from the field, the Sooners should be able to cover this one at home.