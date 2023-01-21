Picks, predictions for Marquette vs. Seton Hall on Saturday, January 21

The No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles take on the Seton Hall Pirates in Big East conference play on Saturday, January 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall odds

Spread: Marquette -1.5

Over/Under: 143

Moneyline: Marquette -125, Seton Hall +105

Marquette played three games in a row against ranked opponents before this matchup, and went 2-1, falling to Xavier but beating Providence and UConn. Their schedule begins to quiet down a little here, but the Golden Eagles will keep moving. Averaging 82.7 points per game, 14th in the nation, Marquette will look to repeat its 83-69 win over Seton Hall back in December.

That sounds a lot easier than it really is, though. Seton Hall has been on a tear, winning five of their last six games. The Pirates are fresh off a major upset over UConn after beating DePaul and Georgetown. They’re averaging just 68.8 points per game, but they’ll go up against a Marquette defense that has not been outstanding this season. The Pirates’ defense ranks in the top 20 at KenPom in adjusted efficiency, but Marquette’s offensive efficiency is No. 1 in the nation right now.

The Pick: Marquette -1.5

The line has continued to shrink during the day on Saturday, and while Seton Hall is a good team hitting its stride right now, it will be incredibly difficult for them to limit Marquette’s high-powered offense. They’ll need to rely almost entirely on defense, as the Pirates are averaging under 70 points per game and the Eagles are averaging over 80. The offensive mismatch will prove to be too much, and Marquette can cover.