Picks, predictions for N.C. State vs. North Carolina on Saturday, January 21

The NC State Wolfpack face off against in-state ACC rivals North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, January 21 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

N.C. State vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: UNC -6.5

Over/Under: 153.5

Moneyline: UNC -260, NC State +220

NC State has won their last four games, including a close home win over No. 17 Miami last weekend. Bringing a high-scoring offense to the court, the Wolfpack puts up 79.4 points per night (34th in the nation). While they haven’t made much of a splash quite yet, this team shouldn’t be overlooked as they climb the conference rankings, slowly but surely. The Wolfpack is led by guard Terquavion Smith, with 19.1 points per game.

UNC has begun the climb out of an early-season hole that saw them drop to Indiana and Virginia Tech. They have won four of their last five games, with their only ranked win over the College of Charleston early in the season. They haven’t yet lost at home, but this will be one of the toughest opponents who have visited the Dean E. Smith Center thus far. UNC ranks 33rd in scoring offense in the country and rank 18th at KenPom in adjusted offensive efficiency.

The Pick: NC State +6.5

UNC has picked up some wins in recent weeks over some of the ACC’s weakest links, but this NC State team does not fall in that category. They have a win over ranked Miami, a four-game streak, and everything to prove. As UNC continues to find its footing against legitimate teams this season, NC State will have the unique opportunity to strike. Wolfpack should be able to cover.