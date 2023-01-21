Picks, predictions for Alabama vs. Missouri on Saturday, January 21

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 6-0 SEC) will take on the Missouri Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, January 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Alabama vs. Missouri odds

Spread: Alabama -4.5

Over/Under: 162.5

Moneyline: Alabama -200, Mizzou +170

The Crimson Tide is off to an undefeated start in SEC play as they precariously sit in the top five. The Tide’s biggest hurdle right now is the emotional effect of teammate Darius Miles being convicted of murder earlier this week. They beat Vanderbilt on Tuesday and crushed LSU in the previous game. The Tide will be able to take advantage of Mizzou’s weak defense, as Alabama leads the country in offensive rebounding and ranks 11th in the nation in scoring offense, putting up 84 points per game.

The Tigers come in off a close win over Arkansas in a season that has seen Missouri overachieve on early expectations — especially at home, where they boast an 11-1 record. They rank 10th in the nation in scoring offense, adding 84.1 points per game, but have struggled to keep opponents’ scoring in check.

The Pick: Alabama -4.5

Missouri’s disastrous defense will be the perfect target for this Bama offense. Despite Mizzou’s home court advantage, the Tide should be able to outscore the Tigers, and bring their own top-10 defense in adjusted efficiency as insurance.