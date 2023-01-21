Picks, predictions for Virginia Tech vs. Clemson on Saturday, January 21

The Virginia Tech Hokies will face off against the No. 19 Clemson Tigers in an ACC matchup on Saturday, January 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson odds

Spread: Clemson -1

Over/Under: 140.5

Moneyline: Clemson -115, Virginia Tech -105

The Hokies (11-7, 1-6 ACC) have had an absolutely disastrous few weeks, starting at 1-6 in conference play and currently on a six-game losing streak. They haven’t had a road win yet this season and are 0-5 ATS on the road, and they enter a tough environment as they face a top-ranked Clemson.

The Tigers (15-4, 7-1 ACC) are coming off a loss to Wake Forest after winning seven in a row. Undefeated at home, Clemson will not be the ideal candidate to get the Hokies back on their feet. They bring a strong perimeter presence to the court with an offense led by Hunter Tyson with 15.8 points per game.

The Pick: Clemson -1

With a spread like this, as a team undefeated at home goes up against a team that hasn’t won on the road yet this season, we’ve got to go with the Tigers to keep rolling here.