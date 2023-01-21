Picks, predictions for USC vs. Arizona State on Saturday, January 21

The USC Trojans face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET in a Pac-12 matchup. The game will be available to watch on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

USC vs. Arizona State odds

Spread: Arizona State -3.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: ASU -165, USC +140

The Trojans (13-6, 5-3 Pac-12) suffered a tough loss against Arizona in their latest game, marking their third in a row on the road. They come in at No. 70 in the NCAA NET rankings, with an above-average defense and a struggling offense.

The Sun Devils (15-4, 6-2 Pac-12) fell to the UCLA Bruins in their latest game. They bring a strong defense to the court, ranking 36th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom, but average just 72.7 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Pick: USC +3.5

ASU doesn’t bring a lot to the table in terms of offensive production, and as they go up against a USC defense that has walked all over them in recent seasons, they may get exposed at home. The Trojans, who are 6-2 ATS in their last eight, should be able to contain the Sun Devils.