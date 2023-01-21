Picks, predictions for Gonzaga vs. Pacific on Saturday, January 21

The Gonzaga Bulldogs face off against the Pacific Tigers on Saturday, January 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET in a West Coast matchup. The game will be available to watch on Root Sports in Washington and on WCCSports.com everywhere else.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Gonzaga vs. Pacific odds

Spread: Gonzaga -18

Over/Under: 158.5

Moneyline: Gonzaga -4000, Pacific +1300

The Zags (16-4, 5-1 WCC) are coming off a shocking one-point loss to Loyola Marymount that broke an 11-win streak. Their unstoppable offense, ranked second in the country with 85.9 points per game and coming in at 4th in adjusted efficiency at KenPom, is stilted by a weak defense.

Pacific (10-11, 3-3 WCC) is coming off a loss against the San Francisco Dons. They did beat Loyola Marymount earlier this season and grab a win over San Jose State, but it is unlikely they’ll be able to stay in this game for long. It is college basketball, so anything can happen, but the Tigers rank at 172nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 270th in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom.

The Pick: Gonzaga -18

Yes, it’s a big spread, but the Zags will be looking to shake off that loss to Loyola Marymount with a big win. This should be an easy one for Gonzaga.