Injury status for Duke’s Jeremy Roach vs. Miami on Saturday

Update 10:55 a.m. Roach will play today it appears, but we’ll see if he starts.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that junior Jeremy Roach will be available to play today when Duke (13-5, 4-3) hosts Miami (15-3, 6-2). ⁰⁰Roach has missed Duke’s last 3 games as he recovers from a toe injury originally sustained on Nov. 27 vs. Purdue. — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) January 21, 2023

Duke Blue Devils junior guard Jeremy Roach is a game-time decision for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes. Roach has missed three games with a toe injury that he initially sustained against Purdue back in November.

Roach is behind just Kyle Filipowski in points per game, averaging 11.9 points per night for the Blue Devils. Duke has gone 2-1 in his absence, most recently dropping a game against Clemson. They’ll look to keep their season-long undefeated streak in Cameron Indoor alive on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Jon Scheyer said that Roach could practice on Friday, but that he’s been largely missing from the court this week.

Jon Scheyer says he hopes that Jeremy Roach will be able to practice today, but he "really hasn't done a whole lot" and is a gametime decision tomorrow vs. Miami. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) January 20, 2023

“We want him to be comfortable whenever that time is to come back,” Scheyer added.

Even if Roach does play, we can expect a slow and steady return to the court, as his minutes and plays may be limited. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET.