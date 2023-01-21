 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury status for Duke’s Jeremy Roach vs. Miami on Saturday

Roach has missed several games with a toe injury.

Injured Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach looks on during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Update 10:55 a.m. Roach will play today it appears, but we’ll see if he starts.

Duke Blue Devils junior guard Jeremy Roach is a game-time decision for Saturday afternoon’s matchup against the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes. Roach has missed three games with a toe injury that he initially sustained against Purdue back in November.

Roach is behind just Kyle Filipowski in points per game, averaging 11.9 points per night for the Blue Devils. Duke has gone 2-1 in his absence, most recently dropping a game against Clemson. They’ll look to keep their season-long undefeated streak in Cameron Indoor alive on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Jon Scheyer said that Roach could practice on Friday, but that he’s been largely missing from the court this week.

“We want him to be comfortable whenever that time is to come back,” Scheyer added.

Even if Roach does play, we can expect a slow and steady return to the court, as his minutes and plays may be limited. The game is scheduled to tip off at 12:00 p.m. ET.

