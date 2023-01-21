 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Injury status for UCLA guard Amari Bailey vs. Arizona on Saturday

Will the UCLA freshman be able to return from his foot injury in this top 25 matchup?

UCLA Bruins guard Amari Bailey drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats guard Cason Wallace and forward Jacob Toppin during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins freshman guard Amari Bailey has been out of commission for the past six games. He sustained a foot injury against Kentucky on December 17, and left the Bruins’ December 20 game against UC Davis with pain in his foot.

He’s been a major question mark week in and week out in 2023 for UCLA, though they’re not rushing him to return. The o. 5 Bruins take on the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats in a huge Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, with tip-off set for 2:00 p.m. ET.

UCLA has remained undefeated in conference play and gone 6-0 in his absence, but as the season picks up, the freshman will be a major asset to have back. At 9.5 points per game, Bailey rounds out a high-scoring offense that has dominated the Pac-12 this season.

Bailey was seen shooting around ahead of UCLA’s game against Arizona State earlier this week, and head coach Mick Cronin said that he would be a game-time decision on Saturday.

