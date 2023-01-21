Injury status for UCLA guard Amari Bailey vs. Arizona on Saturday

UCLA Bruins freshman guard Amari Bailey has been out of commission for the past six games. He sustained a foot injury against Kentucky on December 17, and left the Bruins’ December 20 game against UC Davis with pain in his foot.

He’s been a major question mark week in and week out in 2023 for UCLA, though they’re not rushing him to return. The o. 5 Bruins take on the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats in a huge Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, with tip-off set for 2:00 p.m. ET.

UCLA has remained undefeated in conference play and gone 6-0 in his absence, but as the season picks up, the freshman will be a major asset to have back. At 9.5 points per game, Bailey rounds out a high-scoring offense that has dominated the Pac-12 this season.

Bailey was seen shooting around ahead of UCLA’s game against Arizona State earlier this week, and head coach Mick Cronin said that he would be a game-time decision on Saturday.