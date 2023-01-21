Status for Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery vs. Ohio State on Saturday

The Iowa Hawkeyes have won four in a row in the brutal Big Ten, and their chances of moving up the standings might increase even further today as forward Patrick McCaffery might return to the team for Saturday’s showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the game will air on Fox.

McCaffery is expected to return to action today after the head coach’s son has missed four consecutive games due to challenges with anxiety and mental health. He last played in an 83-79 loss to Penn State on January 1. The reception for him and his decision has been overwhelmingly positive, with even members of opposing teams sending their support to the 6’9 fourth-year junior. McCaffery is averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest this season.

Right now the Hawkeyes are a 3-point underdog on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 154. The game opened with Iowa at +5, so bettors might be factoring in his return already.