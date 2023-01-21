Report: Ravens could trade QB Lamar Jackson if no long-term deal is reached

The Baltimore Ravens could look into trading quarterback Lamar Jackson if no long-term deal can be made, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. This seems like an obvious statement, but the thing to note here is that the Ravens are not going to let Jackson just walk in free agency. If they can’t work out a deal with the QB, he will likely be traded.

Jackson is in the final year of his rookie deal. Baltimore picked up his fifth-year option to keep him under contract for 2022. The quarterback is known to be asking for a big payday due to his dual-threat ability and his rushing upside. The Ravens tried to get a deal down ahead of the regular season, but couldn’t get on the same page.

Jackson played in only 12 games this season. He completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He ran the ball 112 times for 767 yards and three touchdowns. This marked back-to-back years when he wasn’t able to play a full season due to an injury. The most recent one was a knee sprain that Jackson couldn’t heal up. There ended up being a rumor that he was sitting out on purpose due to the contract disputes, but that was obviously never confirmed.

When it comes to a possible trade package, the Ravens would have to franchise tag him and then trade him to another team. This wouldn't be anything new for the NFL. Along with some likely draft picks, Baltimore could likely be in the market for a new quarterback in the deal. The favorite move from analysts and fans has been Jackson being tagged and traded to the Miami Dolphins for Tua Tagovailoa, and some draft picks. Jackson has appeared stubborn in his contract talks, so either way, it seems like we are destined to see a big payday for him or see him in a new jersey in 2023.