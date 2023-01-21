Who will the Kansas City Chiefs play in the AFC Championship Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth year in a row. They took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round and came away with the 27-20 victory. They await to see who they will play, and it will be the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 22.

The Chiefs faced both of these teams in the regular season. In Week 6, Kansas City lost to Buffalo 24-20. They then lost to the Bengals in Week 13, 27-24. The Chiefs only had three losses in the entire regular season, so either way, they will be looking for some revenge next week.

The AFC Championship Game will be played on Sunday, January 29. If they end up playing the Bills, the game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. If they play the Bengals, it will be in Kansas City. Either way, kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. All eyes will be on the health of quarterback Patrick Mahomes who suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Divisional round game.