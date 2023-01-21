Who will Eagles play in the NFC Championship Game?

The Philadelphia Eagles had no trouble against the New York Giants Saturday night, as they won 38-7 after getting up 28-0 in the third quarter. Philadelphia will return to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 2017 when they went on to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Nick Siranni’s team doesn’t know who they will be facing yet, but it will be either the San Francisco 49ers or the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles didn’t face the 49ers during the regular season, but they did face the Cowboys, splitting the divisional series. But, the Cowboys win was against the Gardner Minshew led Eagles in Week 16, while Jalen Hurts was out with a shoulder injury. Their other game was in Week 6 when the Jalen Hurts led Eagles won 26-17.

The 49ers are the hottest team in the league right now, as they’ve won 11 straight and just blew out the Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. They do have a rookie quarterback in Brock Purdy, but he has been playing well in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

Whoever they play, they’ll be playing in Philadelphia, Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. ET on Fox for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.