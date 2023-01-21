When does the conference championship round start for the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The NFL playoffs continue on Saturday, January 21, as the Divisional round gets underway. There will be four total games between Saturday and Sunday, with the winners advancing to their conference’s respective championship game next week. The winners of those games will advance to Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, February 12.

When does the Championship round start?

Unlike the Wild Card and Divisional rounds of the playoffs that take place over multiple days, the Championship round will see both games played on the same day. The Championship round will be held on Sunday, January 29. The NFC Championship will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET on Fox, with the AFC Championship following at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

What teams will play in the Championship round?

The winners of the Divisional round matchups will advance to the Championship round. The winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars will face the winner between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. For the NFC, the winner between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys will take on the winner of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants.

As a reminder, the better seed will host the Championship game unless the Chiefs play the Bills which it will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s the full schedule for the Championship round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Sunday, January 29

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET on Fox

TBD at TBD, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS