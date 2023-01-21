2023 NFL playoff bracket for AFC & NFC Championship round

The 2023 NFL Playoffs is working its way through the Divisional Round and by the end of Sunday, we’ll know the final four teams headed to the conference championship round. The AFC and NFC Championship Games are scheduled for Sunday, January 29th. The winners of those two matchups will head to Glendale, Arizona to compete in Super Bowl 57.

AFC playoff bracket

The Chiefs and Jaguars opened the Divisional Round weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City held off Jacksonville to advance to their fifth straight AFC title game. They will face the winner of Sunday’s Bengals-Bills game. If Cincinnati wins, Kansas City would host the AFC title game. If Buffalo wins, the Chiefs and Bills would play the game in Atlanta.

AFC Championship Game

TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS

NFC playoff bracket

The Eagles and Giants face off on Saturday for the third time this season, with the game taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The 49ers and Cowboys face off on Sunday in a repeat of last year’s NFC Wild Card Round matchup, with the game taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

NFC Championship Game

TBD at TBD, 3 p.m. ET on Fox