When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs played in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 despite the likely MVP of the league, Patrick Mahomes, missing part of the game with an ankle injury and looking hobbled when playing. That Divisional Round win propels them once again to the AFC Championship game.

We don’t know who the Chiefs will play yet, as the winner of Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Bills will give us their opponent. But, we do know that the Chiefs will be playing in their fifth straight AFC Championship game.

Last season they took on the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-24 in overtime. The season before, they lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the season before that Mahomes and company won their first Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. And, the 2018 season, the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in overtime.

This time around it looks like Mahomes won’t be 100%, but he is still pretty darn good, even on one leg.