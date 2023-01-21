 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

When was the last time the Kansas City Chiefs played in AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs will face either the Bills or Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. Here’s the last time Kansas City made it this far.

By Chet Gresham
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks towards the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-17 despite the likely MVP of the league, Patrick Mahomes, missing part of the game with an ankle injury and looking hobbled when playing. That Divisional Round win propels them once again to the AFC Championship game.

We don’t know who the Chiefs will play yet, as the winner of Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Bills will give us their opponent. But, we do know that the Chiefs will be playing in their fifth straight AFC Championship game.

Last season they took on the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-24 in overtime. The season before, they lost the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the season before that Mahomes and company won their first Super Bowl, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. And, the 2018 season, the Chiefs lost to the New England Patriots in overtime.

This time around it looks like Mahomes won’t be 100%, but he is still pretty darn good, even on one leg.

More From DraftKings Nation