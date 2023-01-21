When was the last time Eagles played in NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed back to the NFC Championship Game. They didn’t miss a beat coming off their bye week as the No. 1 seed and picked up the 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the Divisional round on Saturday. They will meet either the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, January 22, with the winner heading to Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles last went to the NFC Championship Game in 2017. Former quarterback Nick Foles led Philly to a 13-3 record and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The team took down the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the Divisional round to advance to the conference championship, where they faced the Minnesota Vikings. They picked up the 38-7 dominant win. The Eagles then went on to the Super Bowl and took down the New England Patriots utilizing the berth of the famed Philly special play.

The 2022-2023 Eagles finished 14-3 in the regular season. Dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts was dealing with a hurt shoulder but was able to help the team beat the Giants in Week 18 of the regular season to secure the division title and the coveted No. 1 seed in the playoff bracket. With the extra rest, Hurts and company took down the Giants for the third time this season and will await the winner of the Dallas/San Francisco game on Sunday.