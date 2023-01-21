 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jaguars lose to Chiefs, but cover the spread in the final minute of the game

We discuss the Jaguars covering in the final minute of the AFC Divisional game against the Chiefs.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates a touchdown scored by Travis Etienne Jr. #1 against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been eliminated from playoff contention. While their season is over, the ending of the game had serious betting implications. The spread closed at DraftKings Sportsbook at Chiefs -9.5, and with a 48-yard kick by Riley Patterson, Jacksonville cemented the backdoor cover.

Jacksonville managed to get the ball back down 10 with a little over a minute left in the game. Trevor Lawrence was able to connect with his receivers to get into field goal range, and rather than continually trying hail marys to get the touchdown, Jacksonville opted for the long field goal try. Patterson connected, bringing the score down to 27-20. The Jaguars then attempted an onside kick but were unable to recover it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his team back onto the field and kneeled the game out as they head to the AFC Championship game next weekend, either against the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Jaguars vs. Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round

View all 46 stories

More From DraftKings Nation