Jaguars lose to Chiefs, but cover the spread in the final minute of the game

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been eliminated from playoff contention. While their season is over, the ending of the game had serious betting implications. The spread closed at DraftKings Sportsbook at Chiefs -9.5, and with a 48-yard kick by Riley Patterson, Jacksonville cemented the backdoor cover.

Jacksonville managed to get the ball back down 10 with a little over a minute left in the game. Trevor Lawrence was able to connect with his receivers to get into field goal range, and rather than continually trying hail marys to get the touchdown, Jacksonville opted for the long field goal try. Patterson connected, bringing the score down to 27-20. The Jaguars then attempted an onside kick but were unable to recover it. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took his team back onto the field and kneeled the game out as they head to the AFC Championship game next weekend, either against the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals.