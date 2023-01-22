 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Australian Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in men’s draw

The first round of Australian Open 2023 began on Sunday. We break down results and what’s next for the men’s bracket.

TeddyRicketson
The 2023 Men’s Australian Open is underway. The tournament has been under scrutiny as it went viral that Andy Murray was denied a bathroom break during a five-set match. He then saw an early exit from the major, but there are still plenty of highly-ranked players vying for the first Grand Slam win of the year.

Men’s Draw

Round of 16 results

#18 Karen Khachanov defeated #31 Yoshihito Nishioka (6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4))
#29 Sebastian Korda took down #10 Hubert Hurkacz (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 1-6 (10-7))
#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat #15 Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3)
Jiri Lehecka defeated #6 Felix Auger-Aliassime (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-3))

Remaining Round of 16 schedule

#5 Andrey Rublev vs. #9 Holger Rune
#22 Alex de Minaur vs. #4 Novak Djokovic
Ben Shelton vs. J.J. Wolf
#24 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Tommy Paul

Quarterfinal matchups

#18 Karen Khachanov vs. #29 Sebastian Korda
#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jiri Lehecka

