Australian Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in men’s draw

The 2023 Men’s Australian Open is underway. The tournament has been under scrutiny as it went viral that Andy Murray was denied a bathroom break during a five-set match. He then saw an early exit from the major, but there are still plenty of highly-ranked players vying for the first Grand Slam win of the year.

Men’s Draw

Round of 16 results

#18 Karen Khachanov defeated #31 Yoshihito Nishioka (6-0, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4))

#29 Sebastian Korda took down #10 Hubert Hurkacz (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 1-6 (10-7))

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat #15 Jannik Sinner (6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3)

Jiri Lehecka defeated #6 Felix Auger-Aliassime (4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-3))

Remaining Round of 16 schedule

#5 Andrey Rublev vs. #9 Holger Rune

#22 Alex de Minaur vs. #4 Novak Djokovic

Ben Shelton vs. J.J. Wolf

#24 Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Tommy Paul

Quarterfinal matchups

#18 Karen Khachanov vs. #29 Sebastian Korda

#3 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Jiri Lehecka