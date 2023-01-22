Australian Open results: Who is advancing to quarterfinals in women’s draw

Even though it feels like the 2023 Australian Open just got underway, it is already time to start looking at the quarterfinal matchups. We have seen the field experience a big shake-up as the favorite to win the grand slam before match play began has been eliminated already. Now, anyone could make a push to the end to pick up a major win.

Women’s Draw

Round of 16 results

#22 Elena Rybakina takes down #1 Iga Swiatek (6-4, 6-4)

#17 Jelena Ostapenko wins against #7 Coco Gauff (7-5, 6-3)

#3 Jessica Pegula beat No. 20 Barbora Krejcikova (7-5, 6-2)

#24 Victoria Azarenka defeated Lin Zhu (4-6, 6-1, 6-4)

Remaining Round of 16 schedule

#30 Karolina Pliskova vs. #23 Shuai Zhang

Magda Linette vs. #4 Carolina Garcia

#5 Aryna Sabalenka vs. #12 Belinda Bencic

Donna Vekic vs. Linda Fruhvirtova

Quarterfinal matchups

#22 Elena Rybakina vs. #17 Jelena Ostapenko

#3 Jessica Pegula vs. #24 Victoria Azarenka