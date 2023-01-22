Arsenal vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

League leaders Arsenal will face off against third-place Manchester United on Sunday as the Red Devils look to inch closer to the top of the table. The Gunners are coming off a big 2-0 win over Tottenham last weekend, while Man United is coming off a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at Emirates Stadium.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Manchester United

Date: Sunday, January 22

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: -115

Draw: +270

Manchester United: +300

Moneyline pick: Draw +270

Even given how good they’ve been all season long, Arsenal isn’t guaranteed a positive result against red-hot Manchester United, who are unbeaten in their last six Premier League outings. Aside from the draw with Crystal Palace, the rest of their matches have ended in a win through that stretch as they’ve continued to be one of the most consistent teams in the league through the last several months.

Of course, the Red Devils will be without a few key players, with Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial both doubtful ahead of Sunday’s contest. Arsenal is still missing Gabriel Jesus (knee), but that hasn’t reflected in their results as they’ve sill been flying high, losing just one match all season long.

Man United, though eight points behind the Gunners, will look to close the gap with a win, but I think Arsenal will stay unbeaten and get a result at home against Erik ten Hag’s side. I’m leaning conservatively and backing a draw between the two teams who both have dangerous attacks, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Arsenal take home all three points here either.