Announcers and viewing options for Bengals vs. Bills in AFC Divisional Round

Sunday’s AFC Divisional round game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will get CBS’ top announcing crew from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The game will kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET to start the NFL day with Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentary) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) on the call.

The Bengals (12-4) beat the Baltimore Ravens twice in the last two weeks including a 24-17 home win in the Wild Card round as Joe Burrow connected with Ja’Marr Chase nine times for 84 yards with a touchdown on 12 targets.

The Bills (13-3) held on to knock off the Miami Dolphins 34-31 last weekend, and Josh Allen threw for 352 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both went over 100 receiving yards in the victory to help Buffalo advance.

The Bills are 5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -230 moneyline odds, making the Bengals +195 underdogs. The over/under is set at 48.5.