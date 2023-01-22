Announcers and viewing options for Cowboys vs. 49ers in NFC Divisional Round

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional round matchup Sunday night. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on FOX with the network’s top crew taking this matchup. Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play duties with Greg Olsen in an analyst role. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be working the sidelines with Mike Pereira as the rules analyst.

The Cowboys reached this point by entering the playoffs as the top Wild Card team and handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with ease 31-14 on Monday night. Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards with four touchdowns for Dallas, which scored the game’s first 24 points.

The 49ers won the NFC West and pulled away from the Seattle Seahawks with a strong second half for a 41-23 victory. San Francisco played a well-rounded game offensively as rookie quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 332 yards and three scores, while Christian McCaffrey carried the ball 15 times for 119 yards in the victory.

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 moneyline odds, making the Cowboys +160 underdogs. The over/under is set at 46.