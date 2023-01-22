How to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers in Divisional round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers made it out of the Wild Card round with victories as they get ready for Sunday night’s matchup from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner will be a win away from reaching the Super Bowl with a matchup against either the Philadelphia Eagles or New York Giants in the NFC Championship.

Cowboys vs. 49ers live stream

Date: Saturday, January 21

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports app

The 49ers claimed the NFC West division title and fell a game behind Philadelphia for the top seed in the conference. San Francisco is on its third starting quarterback with rookie Brock Purdy after losing Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo with injuries, but he played well in Saturday’s 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

On the other side, Dak Prescott is fully healthy and led the Cowboys to a dominant 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. It’s generally not good news when the kicker becomes a story, and Dallas’ Brett Maher missed five extra points in his last two games including four in the Wild Card round victory. If those struggles continue, that could be a major issue in a game that could come down to the final minutes.