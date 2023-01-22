How to watch Bengals vs. Bills in Divisional round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The Cincinnati Bengals will hit the road for the AFC Divisional Round to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on CBS.

Here’s all the info you need to watch the game if you won’t be around a television on Sunday afternoon.

Bengals vs. Bills live stream

Date: Sunday, January 22

Start time: 3 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+ (Cable login required)

Neither the Bengals nor the Bills looked very convincing in their Wild Card wins and neither team can ill afford a repeat performance of that this weekend. Buffalo looked particularly underwhelming against the Miami Dolphins and third-string QB Skylar Thompson. Josh Allen tossed two picks, fumbled the ball once and was sacked seven times in the win.

These two teams played earlier in the season in Cincy, but the game was canceled after Bills DB Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. He’s since been recovering and was released from the hospital last week. When the incident happened, the Bengals were winning 7-3 in the first quarter.

Buffalo is a 4-point favorite and can be bought on the moneyline at -205. That makes the Bengals a +205 underdog with the point total set at 50.5. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.